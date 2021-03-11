United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

UNFI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

