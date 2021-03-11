United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $33.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

