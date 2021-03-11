United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $46.00. The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 4,380,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,678,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.