United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

