United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

