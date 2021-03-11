United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

