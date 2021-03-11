United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $894.16

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.16 ($11.68) and traded as high as GBX 910.80 ($11.90). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 894.40 ($11.69), with a volume of 1,540,598 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on UU. Barclays lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,001.43 ($13.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 912.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 894.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

