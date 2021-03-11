United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $894.16

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.16 ($11.68) and traded as high as GBX 910.80 ($11.90). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 894.40 ($11.69), with a volume of 1,540,598 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on UU. Barclays lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,001.43 ($13.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 912.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 894.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.