Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UNVR opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.84, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

