Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Display worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

OLED stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

