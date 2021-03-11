Universal Display (OLED) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Universal Display was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

3/4/2021 – Universal Display had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.11. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

