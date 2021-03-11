Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Holdings Raised by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Upland Software makes up about 4.8% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Upland Software worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 5,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,934. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

