uPlexa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,001.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $658,532.97 and $6,001.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 107.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,627,178,816 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

