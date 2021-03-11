Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

URBN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

