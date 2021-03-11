Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.72

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 220503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.29 million, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

