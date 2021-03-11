US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). US Ecology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

