USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 236,275 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

