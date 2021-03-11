USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,133. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

