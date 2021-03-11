USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,272,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 4,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,658. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.