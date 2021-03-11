USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:DBEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 15,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

