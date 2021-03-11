USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 152,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 1,003,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27.

