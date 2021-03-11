USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

ACWV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.59. 203,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

