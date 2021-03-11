USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 6.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after buying an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $$53.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,564. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

