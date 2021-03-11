USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,415. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

