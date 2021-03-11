USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

SPEM traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

