USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 390,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,415. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

