USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,966 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

