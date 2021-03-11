USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,966 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 783,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. 3,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,258. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.