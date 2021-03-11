USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 106,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,945. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

