USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.02 million and $1.45 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.34 or 0.00496016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00584908 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074118 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

