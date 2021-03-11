USDK Tops 1-Day Volume of $247.04 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $247.04 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00591561 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073616 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

