USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006462 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

