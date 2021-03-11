Utrust Price Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $229.20 million and $17.50 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

