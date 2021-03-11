V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,588,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -626.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

