V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051555 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.62 or 0.00709612 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00066576 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027519 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.