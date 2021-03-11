V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.62 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00066576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

