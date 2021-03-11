Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 383.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,528,294. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.20 and a 200 day moving average of $303.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

