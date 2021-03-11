Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.33% of electroCore worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get electroCore alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.