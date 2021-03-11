Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,145 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 216.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

