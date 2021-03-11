Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

