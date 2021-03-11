Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

