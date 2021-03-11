Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 77,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,522,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.