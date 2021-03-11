Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $273.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

