Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,807 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 179.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -322.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

