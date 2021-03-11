Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

WFC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

