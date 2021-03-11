Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.71. Valeo shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 45,594 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLEEY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

