Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

VLO stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,684.44, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

