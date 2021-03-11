Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $247.63

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $247.63 and last traded at $245.77, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

