Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Up 238.6% in February

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the February 11th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPGLF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

