Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.10 ($0.48). Approximately 79,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 95,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £39.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.69.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

