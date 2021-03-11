VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BRF)

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22,722% compared to the typical volume of 9 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 572.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,974 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.12% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 102,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,829. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

