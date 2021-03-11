VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,359,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457,139. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

